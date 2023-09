Jawan is roaring at the box office and has become the fastest film to cross 200 crore in India within 3 days. The stardom of Shah Rukh Khan is unimaginable. Jawan creates history each day, and on day 3, it collected Rs 82 crore reportedly and has managed to defeat Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and his own film Pathaan with a big margin. Jawan is unstoppable at the box office, and despite being a non-holiday Saturday, the film has earned a stellar number. Jawan fever is not dying anytime soon. Jawan collects Rs 82 crore on Day 3, and in total, the film earns 203 crore, while Gadar 2 has earned 51 crore and Pathaan has raked 38 crore. Now Jawan is expected to cross 300 crore over the weekend, and worldwide, Jawan is eyeing to touch the 500 crore mark. Also Read - Jawan box office success effect: Did Shah Rukh Khan just confirm Jawan 2?

Jawan witnesses growth on third day at the India Box Office. Sold a record 2⃣7⃣5⃣1⃣5⃣8⃣1⃣ tickets from tracked shows alone. ||#ShahRukhKhan|#Jawan|| Hindi

Shows - 14817

Gross - ₹ 73.76 cr Tamil

Shows - 905

Gross - ₹ 5.34 cr Telugu

Shows - 786

Gross - ₹ 3.74 cr… pic.twitter.com/7Mvl4nO8p4 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 10, 2023

BollywoodLife spoke exclusively to Akshay Rathe, and the trade expert mentioned, We can expect Rs 60 crores from the Hindi belt on Saturday. Sunday could be around Rs 70 crore pan-India. If you add this to Rs 30 crore from overseas markets, Jawan is well over Rs 200 crore. Also, the competition is not very high. There is only Warner Bros.' Nun, which is a horror film". But look at the figures for Saturday; they are more than what was expected. Well, when it comes to Jawan and Shah Rukh Khan, expect the unexpected.

Thank u to each and everyone who made time to watch the film…. Love u all!!! Keep smiling, dancing and spread the happiness!! https://t.co/f6jYRXwomg — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 9, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan is overwhelmed with all the love and massive response over Jawan and thanked each and every fan for loving the film. "Thank u to each and everyone who made time to watch the film…. Love u all!!! Keep smiling, dancing and spread the happiness!!"