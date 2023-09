Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan remains unstoppable at the box office. The movie directed by Atlee is breaking records after records and creating history. Jawan broke a record by registering highest numbers in the history of Bollywood on its opening day. Even with its first Sunday numbers, Jawan has created history once again. Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's new movie Jawan that has Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist released on September 7 and had a fabulous first Sunday business at the box office. Also Read - Jawan Day 5 Box Office Advance Bookings: Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee actioner slows down? Check comparison with Gadar 2

Jawan has a stupendous first Saturday

As per trade site Sacnilk.com, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan made approximately Rs 81 crore India net business on its fourth day, i.e., first Sunday. The Hindi version of the film is said to have made Rs 72 crore. The rest are from the Tamil and Telugu versions of the film. These are early estimates and actual figures would come in soon. Even on social media, trade analysts are predicting a figure between Rs 81 crore to Rs 85 crore for Jawan. It is historic as for the first time ever, a Hindi film has registered such stupendous numbers in a single day. The total collection of Jawan is now touching roughly around Rs 287 crore in India. The numbers are huge and indeed it is a big moment for Shah Rukh Khan. Also Read - Jawan Sunday Box Office Collection Early Estimate: Shah Rukh Khan film 'unbelievable', historic for Bollywood; trade expert gushes [Exclusive]

Jawan's Worldwide collection

Talking about the global collections, Jawan touched the mark of Rs 384.69 crore by the end of its third day, i.e., first Saturday. Even overseas, Jawan is attracting a lot of audience and it can be seen in numbers. The first Sunday numbers of worldwide collections are yet to come in. It is expected that Jawan will touch the Rs 500 crore mark with its fourth day overseas collection. Or max by the end of first Monday. Also Read - Gadar 2 actor Sunny Deol terms his 16-year-long feud with Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan as 'childishness', says, 'You forget everything'

Trending Now

This is Historic - Thanks for your love ❤️ Book your tickets now!https://t.co/B5xelUahHO Watch #Jawan in cinemas - in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/LVJe8a2KaM — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) September 10, 2023

Check out Jawan public review video below:

Now, Monday is the litmus test. Jawan released on a holiday, i.e., on the occasion of Janmastami. Out of all the four days, three days were a holiday and Jawan pulled in massive numbers. It remains to be seen if Jawan manages to hold strong or not on its first Monday. Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Atlee and others have all the reasons to celebrate.