Jawan is creating history each day and breaking records at the box office, and now, as per reports, the Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer has collected Rs 50 crore in just half a day on day 4 of its release. Kamaal R. Khan took to Twitter and mentioned how Jawan is unstoppable at the box office on its first Sunday as huge numbers of people are watching the film over the weekend. " Today #Jawan tsunami is destroying all the box office records. Film has done ₹50Cr business till 12PM only. So just imagine, what will be the business till end of the day."

⭐️ #PVR + #INOX: ₹ 18.15 cr

⭐️ #Cinepolis: ₹ 4.65 cr

⭐️ Total: ₹ 22.80 cr Day 1: ₹ 29.96 cr

Day 2: ₹ 22.75 cr

Day 3: ₹ 32.50 cr — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 10, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is not a film but a festival for his fans and audience, and the film has every element to become a mass entertainer. Jawan earned 82 crore in total in India and crossed the 200 mark in just 3 days. Shah Rukh Khan's euphoria is something that can never be matched by anyone in the history of Indian cinema.

Today #Jawan tsunami is destroying all the box office records. Film has done ₹50Cr business till 12PM only. So just imagine, what will be the business till end of the day. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) September 10, 2023

When #Pathan and #Jawan are blockbusters then nobody can stop master director Rajkumar Hirani film #Dunki from becoming a blockbuster. Means @iamsrk has proved that he is the biggest super star of bollywood. He has made a record which no actor will be able to break in next 50Yrs. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) September 10, 2023

After giving massive blockbusters like Jawan and Pathaan, all eyes are on Dunki. Rajkummar Hirani is known to resurrect his acting career, and now after delivering blockbusters, all the pressure is on Hirani to match the superstar's stardom at the box office.