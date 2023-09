Jawan has created history at the box office. Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's new movie has crossed Rs 500 crore GBOC with Rs 250 crores coming in India in flat four days. This is historic for the Indian film industry. There is a jubilant mood in the trade and Shah Rukh Khan's film is also making foreign critics and experts take notice with the elaborate action sequences. Also Read - Jawan Sunday Box Office Collection Early Estimate: Shah Rukh Khan film 'unbelievable', historic for Bollywood; trade expert gushes [Exclusive]

Jawan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan film to see a drop

Akshaye Rathi, who is an exhibitor and senior trade analyst, said that we can expect business in upwards of Rs 30 crores. “We will see the Monday drop. The movie is doing exceptionally well and word of mouth is good. The numbers might touch Rs 35 crore plus if spot bookings happen at a brisk pace,” he said talking exclusively to BollywoodLife. Also Read - Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan was abused at every party; faced bullying in 90s as everyone hated him, claims a veteran journalist

Jawan has relatively less occupancy

Today, it is also the India Vs Pakistan match of the Asia Cup 2023. Manoj Desai the owner of Gaiety Galaxy and Minerva told BL that the morning shows had occupancy of 60 to 70 per cent. He revealed, “The spot bookings for the afternoon shows will start soon. The match is happening today. We have to wait and see how it goes in evening and night.” Also Read - Jawan box office collection Day 3: Shah Rukh Khan film enters Rs 200 crore club in India; beats Gadar 2, Pathaan with a huge margin

Jawan has created mass hysteria all over India. Shah Rukh Khan is winning fans over as both Vikram Rathore and Azad. Fans are gaga over his badass avatar. The film looks unstoppable and the unprecedented numbers will set a new benchmark that will be hard to breach for the other upcoming new movies.