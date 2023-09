Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan storm is taking over the Indian box office. Directed by Atlee, the film has been reaching milestones and creating new box office records within a week of its theatrical release. On Monday, the Shah Rukh-starrer witnessed a huge drop in its collection, but managed to hold steady at the box office. The film entered the Rs 300 crore club in India and is now the third Bollywood film to cross the Rs 300 crore mark in India this year. Also Read - Jawan star Lehar Khan says Shah Rukh Khan has the 'warmest hugs to give', reveals how the team celebrated film's success

Jawan box office collection day 5

The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer has been going strong at the global box office. The film managed to cross the Rs 300 crore mark in India in languages including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Take a look at the total box office collection of Jawan in India:

Jawan box office collection day 1: Rs 75 crore

Jawan box office collection day 2: Rs 53.23 crore

Jawan box office collection day 3: Rs 77.83 crore

Jawan box office collection day 4: Rs 80.10 crore

Jawan box office collection day 5: Rs 30 crore

Jawan total box office collection (in 5 days): Rs 316.16 crore

Worldwide, Jawan has collected over Rs 520 crore. The film has already been declared as an all-time blockbuster and is on its way to beat Pathaan and Gadar 2 to emerge as the highest grossing Hindi film ever.

About Jawan

Marking Shah Rukh’s second big screen outing of the year, Jawan features the double role of a father and son. The film also stars south superstars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles along with Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. Directed by Atlee, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles with Sanjay Dutt in a guest appearance.

The plot of the film revolves around an ex-army officer Vikram Rathore and his son Azad, who vows to reclaim his father’s lost glory. The film has reportedly been set on a huge budget of over Rs 300 crore.