Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Jawan released on September 7, 2023. The new movie directed by Atlee made it to the theatres on the auspicious day of Janmastami and it took the box office by storm. The movie turned out to be the second biggest success of Shah Rukh Khan of the year 2023. Jawan is making and breaking records almost every day at the box office. The film has already crossed the Rs 500 crore mark with its worldwide collection and even at the domestic market it has fared fabulously. However, on its day 6, the film saw a slight drop in numbers. Also Read - Jawan: Here’s how Ajay Devgn helped Shah Rukh Khan film to become a blockbuster

Jawan box office report day 6

As per a report in Sacnilk.com, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan made Rs 26.50 crore at the box office on first Tuesday. The Hindi version of the film made approximately Rs 24.50 crore on its 6th day. These are early estimates and actual numbers are yet to come in. However, the numbers suggest that Jawan has witnessed a drop on its first Tuesday. On first Monday, that was the litmus test, Jawan held strong and made Rs 32.92 crore total collection. The Hindi version made approximately Rs 30.5 crore as per the trade site. The numbers saw a slight dip but it can be noted that it was a working day yet Jawan did fare well. Also Read - Jawan and Gadar 2 impact: As Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar heartily congratulate one another; trade experts laud 'United Bollywood' [Exclusive]

Now, first Wednesday numbers are crucial as the day will mark the end of Jawan's first week at the box office. While the first weekend was too good for Jawan, first week numbers would be interesting to see. On the other hand, Gadar 2 made approximately Rs 32.37 crore at the box office on first Wednesday. Given that there is a lot of comparison between the numbers of these two films, it remains to be seen where does Jawan stand vs Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. Also Read - Jawan: Many scenes deleted from the final film? Fans share proof, hope to see uncut version on OTT

Trending Now

Meanwhile, Jawan has already broken many records at the box office. Shah Rukh Khan has even broken his own record set by his film Pathaan. The year 2023 is a glorious one for Shah Rukh Khan as two of his films have crossed the Rs 500 crore mark at the box office.

Check out Jawan's public review below:

Jawan directed by Atlee is a story of a man named Azad who is hell bound to bring about a change in the society. His father Vikram Rathore then joins him in the mission. Both the characters are played by Shah Rukh Khan. Nayanthara plays a cop while Vijay Sethupathi is the menacing villain. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt have interesting cameos to play in the film.