Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is making history at the box office, impressively breaking records with its remarkable earnings. People are rushing to cinemas to experience the film's action and adventure on the big screen. Even six days after its release, the movie is holding strong despite facing competition from other releases, and it continues to attract large audiences across the country.

Jawan breaks the record and becomes the first film to earn 300 crore in six days

On its 6th day of release only, Jawan collected a whopping 24 crore rupees. In the Hindi market alone, and when you include earnings from other languages, the film made an impressive 26.52 crore on its sixth day. If we talk about the total earnings Jawan brings from Hindi, it is an astonishing 306.58 crore. On the other hand, when you add up the earnings from both Hindi and other languages in India, the total for the first six days reaches a staggering 345.60 crore. This remarkable achievement makes Jawan the fastest film to cross the 300-crore mark in just six days in India.

Checkout Glimpse of Jawan;

From SRK to Sanjay Dutt: The Starcast of Jawan

Directed by Atlee and presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. Apart from SRK, the film stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt are seen as cameos in the film. The blockbuster film also stars South Indian actresses Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra. The film was released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. Jawan has not only captured the hearts of audiences but also the box office records, solidifying its place as one of the most successful films in recent times.