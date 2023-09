Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee movie Jawan has made Rs 57o crores plus GBOC so far. The action entertainer made in true-blue masala movie style made over Rs 100 crores at the box office in the first four days. The first Monday saw a bit of dip, but the movie is doing exceptionally well. In its first Wednesday, it is supposed to make Rs 27 crores plus at the domestic box office. The drop is expected. It is a working week with no national holidays. Shah Rukh Khan's movie has good full support even from smaller towns and cities of India. The issues addressed in the movie has resonated with the middle class. Also Read - Jawan fever grips Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and more; here's who's said what about Shah Rukh Khan's new movie

Jawan Day 7 Estimate at the box office

It seems close to three lakh tickets have been already sold for Jawan on Wednesday. Observers are predicting collections like Rs 27 crores pan-India (nett). It might go a bit higher if spot bookings gather momentum all over. Trade expert Atul Mohan told us, "The film should make Rs 100 crores over the next four to five days. By next Sunday, we should see it touch the milestone of Rs 500 crores in India itself. Shah Rukh Khan is on a roll." Jawan is mostly likely to surpass Pathaan and Baahubali 2 very soon.

Jawan: Support for SRK film

The industry is coming out to congratulate Shah Rukh Khan's film. Shraddha Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Mahesh Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar have seen the film and conveyed their best wishes. Mahesh Babu also congratulated Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee. Filmmakers like Venkat Prabhu and others have liked it too. The superstar is having immense fun playing such action-oriented mass characters. Some people from the political class have liked it as well. Trade expert Taran Adarsh told us, "This is unbelievable. When Pathaan shattered the box office, we were left wondering on what just happened? This is even more epic. Shah Rukh's fans have been hungry for years. And he is just knocking it out of the park."