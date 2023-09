Shah Rukh Khan is creating history with Jawan. It looks like the movie will make Rs 500 crores once again like Pathaan did in five days flat. Jawan which released on Thursday, September 7, 2023 has made Rs 129 crore worldwide on day one. It is higher than Pathaan by a huge margin. Shah Rukh Khan's comeback year is turning out to be historic in more ways than one. It looks like the collections of Pathaan will be crossed by Sunday night if this is the pace of the film. Jawan is bringing in huge crowds from the South belt. The presence of top stars like Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Priyamani has helped the film. Also, South Indian film buffs have fan clubs for technicians. Filmmaker Atlee and Anirudh Ravichander have their own fandoms. Also Read - Jawan box office collection day 1: Shah Rukh Khan fails to beat Prabhas' Adipurush record on day 1

Jawan Box Office Collection First Weekend: Shah Rukh Khan will reign

Most trade experts feel that the movie will make Rs 200 crores over Saturday and Sunday. This is their worldwide estimate. The pace of bookings is high in India. Over 70 to 80K tickets are being booked on the app, Book My Show. Trade analyst and exhibitor Akshaye Rathi told us, "We can expect Rs 60 crores from the Hindi belt on Saturday. Sunday could be around Rs 70 crores pan-India. If you add this with Rs 30 crores from overseas market, Jawan is well over Rs 200 crores. Also, the competition is not very high. There is only Warner Bros' Nun, which is a horror film." It looks like it will cover Pathaan's Rs 500 crores in India within days. Even Atul Mohan said that the weekend will give it a huge boost. "There has been a dip on Friday as it was a working day. It is nothing to worry. Jawan will pick pace from Saturday morning," said Atul Mohan.

Jawan mania all over India

Jawan has crossed Rs 40 crores already for day two. The film is packed with action, emotion and comedy. People are also liking the messaging of the movie. Shah Rukh Khan tells people to choose leaders wisely for a better nation. Many members of opposition parties in India have been sharing the monologue on social media. Some have even morphed pics of some leaders on the Jawan poster. Fan clubs of the star made the release of Jawan a celebratory event in the nation.