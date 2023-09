Jawan is proving to be a huge money-spinner for exhibitors and distributors after Gadar 2. Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee and Nayanthara's movie is bringing in the crowds in multiplexes and single screen halls. The movie is expected to make close to Rs 60 crores on Saturday. As per trade expert, Taran Adarsh the film should touch new highs on this weekend. But there is a catch. We have a India Vs Pakistan game coming up tomorrow. As we know, Indians are cricket crazy, and this is one clash that desis do not miss out on at any cost. While India Vs Pakistan games have lost their sheen a bit, there is no doubt that die-hard fans still refuse to budge anywhere on this day. Also Read - Jawan box office collection Day 2: Shah Rukh Khan starrer sees a dip on second day but still mints Rs 100 crore, clocks Rs 53 crore in India

Jawan: Will the match affect the collections of the Shah Rukh Khan film?

The movie is expected to make Rs 230 to 250 crores over the extended weekend. Trade analyst and exhibitor Akshaye Rathi told us, "I would say the numbers would be from Rs 60 to 70 crores on both the days. We are a nation of 1.4 billion people. Even if a sizeable number of the population decides to watch the match, it will not affect the figures of the film. Also, we have to see if a game actually happens given the weather." Even Atul Mohan, who is a trade expert said that the film is virtually unstoppable at the box office.

Jawan's performance in the regional markets

The Hindi version of the movie is doing decently as many are watching the dubbed versions in Tamil and Telugu. In fact, it is doing very well in Hyderabad and the Nizam belt. The city has emerged as one of the best-performing centres for Shah Rukh Khan. It has already made Rs 128 crores nett in India. The sales in Middle East is also very good. It made USD two million in a single day. One should note that Jawan has been censored with age restrictions in many nations.

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's mega comeback

The movie has shown everyone the mania of Shah Rukh Khan. He has ruled over 2023 with movies like Pathaan and Jawan. It is evident that he is enjoying being a mass hero. There are some unverified reports of Dunki being pushed to 2024, but there is no clarity. Jawan is a monster at the box office as of now.