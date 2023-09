Jawan is here to rule. Shah Rukh Khan's new movie released on September 7, 2023 and it brought a tsunami along. The box office records have been shattered within a day. Directed by Atlee, Jawan has turned out to be one of the most successful films of 2023 already. The love for Shah Rukh Khan has dragged fans to the theatres. There is so much buzz around it that in several theatres, early 6 am shows are being held. All of it has translated into box office numbers. Also Read - [17:45] SMRITY SATISH SHARMA Jawan: SS Rajamouli wishes Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee for 'earth-shattering opening'; superstar's humble response is all heart

Jawan day 1 box office collections report

Now the official numbers for Jawan have come in. Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's new movie Jawan has made Rs 129.6 crore at the worldwide box office. The numbers have been shared by Red Chillies Entertainment on X (Formerly knows as Twitter). At the Indian box office, the movie is said to have minted approximately Rs 75 crore at the box office. The Hindi version of the film has allegedly made Rs 65 crore. The film has become the highest opening day grosser ever. Shah Rukh Khan has broken his own record that was set by his film Pathaan. Also Read - Jawan creates history, becomes the first ever Indian film to get Google Search Innovation, check exciting deets

As Jawan says, "Yeh toh bas shuruaat hai" ?

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan boasts of stellar starcast like Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjay Dutt and many more. Nayanthara who ruled the South film industry has now made her Bollywood debut. Her first Bollywood film has turned out to be a smashing hit and her chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan is being loved by all. Jawan also has Deepika Padukone in a cameo. Though she has less screen time but she owns every minute of it. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's chemistry has always been loved by fans and Jawan is no exception. Vijay Sethupathi essays the role of Kaali, the mighty villain, who is the fourth biggest weapon dealer in the world. The one who messes with his business faces the repercussions. Also Read - Tiger 3: Salman Khan film makers should release more content soon? Trade analyst describes the superstar as wounded tiger [Watch Video]