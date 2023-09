Jawan is creating mayhem at the Indian box office. Shah Rukh Khan is making the audience shout, clap and dance in the theatres in what looks like a celebration of his superstardom. This is the most massy avatar of Shah Rukh Khan that people have ever seen. Atlee has given his fans the best introduction and interval scene that they could have hoped for. The morning shows started as early as 5 am. Crowds filled cinema halls in cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Guwahati, Chapra to name a few. Shah Rukh Khan's fan clubs added to the mood as they played music, burst crackers and even distributed food to the needy around them.

Jawan Day One Box Office exceeds Pathaan's lifetime in Tamil Nadu

Jawan has big stars from the South like Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Yogi Babu. The filmmaker is Atlee who is known for his blockbusters like Theri, Mersal, Bigil to name a few. Anirudh Ravichander who has given the music has his own fan base. Trade analyst and exhibitor Akshaye Rathi has predicted a hurricane from the Tamil Nadu market. He told us, "From what I am hearing, Jawan might make Rs 8 to 10 crores from Tamil Nadu. It is huge but not surprising. All the South stars have a huge fan base. If night shows pick up, the number could be Rs 12 crores as well. Tamil film fans consume movies in totality. Even their technicians like Atlee and Anirudh Ravichander have their own fan clubs."

He also said that Pathaan made Rs 1.75 crores in its lifetime but Jawan has overtaken that in a single day. In fact, Pathaan was much liked by the Tamil audience for its action and VFX content. "Shah Rukh Khan also promoted it well in Chennai. His bonding with his co-stars was so endearing," says Rathi.

Jawan is winning over the masses and classes. Many are saying that this film is Shah Rukh Khan's response to the political establishment. In the movie, he is a vigilante against corruption and exploitation of the middle class by crony capitalists. People have found a lot of resonance.