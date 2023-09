Jawan has supposedly made Rs 75 crores on Sunday in India. This includes all the languages. Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's movie is on a rampage in cinema halls. Today, all eyes will be on how much it collects given that it is a Monday. A trade expert said the drop could be more than 35 per cent, which is expected given that it is a working day. Moreover, a large number of people have seen it over the weekend. But the initial numbers which are coming suggest that the film is holding fort excellently. Jawan has converted cinema halls to stadiums and exhibitors/distributors are jubilant. Also Read - Jawan Sunday Box Office Collection Early Estimate: Shah Rukh Khan film 'unbelievable', historic for Bollywood; trade expert gushes [Exclusive]

Jawan Advance Bookings Day Five

Jawan Advance Bookings Day Five

Shah Rukh Khan is on a roll in 2023. It looks like Jawan will cross the Rs 1000 crore mark after Pathaan. The movie is supposed to make over Rs 25 crores tomorrow. But the numbers can go above Rs 30 crore as well. The cities that have maximum advance bookings are Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Coimbatore, Kolkata to name a few. But the film is holding up really well. The figures for day five in advances are reported to be above Rs six crores as per conservative market analysts. The spot bookings will come into play in single screen cinema halls.

Jawan Day 5 Vs Gadar 2 Day 5

The fans of both movies are doing comparisons on social media. It seems Gadar 2 had made Rs 10 crores in advance bookings on Day 5. Jawan is still a bit behind. But if it has managed Rs 8 to 10 crores in advances, a sum of Rs 30 crores is still possible. Jawan should cross the Rs 500 crore mark GBOC by Sunday night. Tomorrow, all the overseas figures will come in. Fans of Shah Rukh Khan have highlighted that Pathaan made Rs 26 crores on its first Monday. There are many who only liked Pathaan in bits and parts. Jawan has been liked for its story as well.

Many trade experts are hopeful that it will make over Rs 30 crore on its first Monday. Jawan has been beating Pathaan since day one in India. Overseas, Pathaan fared better. We have to see if it beats the first Monday numbers of Gadar 2. It is a nail-biting affair for one and all.