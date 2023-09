Jawan is unstoppable. Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's movie released on September 7 and since then it has been minting massive money. On its opening day, Shah Rukh Khan's new movie broke all the records and emerged as the highest first day grosser ever. Jawan continued to be on the record breaking spree over the following days. The first weekend proved to be an amazing one for Jawan. Even the global box office collection of Jawan that stars Vijay Sethupathi as the villain is HUGE! Also Read - Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan says ‘Waiting to see you somersault over it with ease' as Tiger Shroff praises him for ‘Setting the bar high’

Jawan box office report: Worldwide collection

As per the latest update, Jawan has crossed the mark of Rs 500 crore with its global business. Yes, you read that right! Jawan is now in the mighty Rs 500 crore club within four days of its release. Trade Analyst Manobala Vijayabalan reported that Jawan made Rs 156.80 crore as its worldwide collection on day 4 taking the grand total to Rs 531 crore approximately.

Check out the Jawan box office collection day wise breakup below

Jawan WW Box Office The film joins the elite ₹500 cr club in just 4 days across the world. Registers biggest single day collection in India for any Bollywood film till date. ||#Jawan|#ShahRukhKhan|#Nayanthara|| Day 1 - ₹ 125.05 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 109.24 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 109.24 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 140.17… — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 11, 2023

The official global box office figure shared by the production house Red Chillies Entertainment was Rs 384.69 by the end of first Saturday. On first Sunday, Shah Rukh Khan's film witnessed heavy footfalls in the theatres and it seems that the movie did extremely well Internationally as well. We await the official day 4 numbers to know the exact figures. But as Jawan crosses the Rs 500 crore, it is Shah Rukh Khan's second movie after Pathaan to cross this mark in the year 2023. The star who had taken a hiatus has surely comeback with a bang.

Check out Jawan public review below:

Jawan domestic box office collection

Talking about the domestic business, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's film directed by Atlee registered the Highest Single Day grosser ever in Hindi language. The Hindi version of the film reportedly made Rs 72 crore on its opening day at the box office, and the cumulative figure pan-India is reported to be approximately Rs 81 crore, as per Sacnilk.com. These are early estimates.