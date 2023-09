Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's movie is creating milestones for the Indian box office like no other. It has surpassed all Bollywood films with a record number of Rs 68 crores only in the Hindi belt on Saturday. It is huge and unprecedented. Trade expert Taran Adarsh praised the superstar and content of Jawan for the same. He said, "It is literally unbelievable. Saturday was not even a national holiday. Close to Rs 70 crores coming from just one language is staggering. I have not seen anything like this in my 40 years of being in the business. It is wonderful!" Also Read - Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan was abused at every party; faced bullying in 90s as everyone hated him, claims a veteran journalist

Shah Rukh Khan sets impossible benchmark with Jawan

Taran Adarsh further said, "I am expecting close to Rs 70 crores on Sunday. Despite the match, people are really flocking for the film. The five year long sabbatical of SRK has made people really hungry for his movies. Plus, the content has worked big time, resonating with millions. It is going to be very tough for any Bollywood star to topple these records set by him." His two films of 2023, Pathaan and Jawan are setting highest day records for Bollywood. From corporates like Anand Mahindra to sportsmen, people are in love with Jawan. Also Read - Jawan box office collection Day 3: Shah Rukh Khan film enters Rs 200 crore club in India; beats Gadar 2, Pathaan with a huge margin

No one better than Shah Rukh Khan for such milestones

Producer and film business expert Girish Johar also praised Shah Rukh Khan. He said, "Jawan has made USD 16 to 17 million over the weekend in all languages. This is a high for the Indian film industry. People are acknowledging the Indian market. Jawan has made the world take notice of Bollywood films. And who better than Shah Rukh Khan to bring home the limelight." Also Read - Jawan Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee actioner eyeing humongous figures from overseas markets; Rs 500 crore by Sunday night? [Exclusive]

Trending Now

Jawan has propelled Shah Rukh Khan to a new level of stardom all together. Everyone from the trade to media is trying to grasp the magnitude of this success. Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Yogi Babu, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, Eijaz Khan and others.

Reports suggest that Jawan has already crossed Rs 75 crores in India in all languages. This is historic for Shah Rukh Khan.