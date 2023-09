Jawan fever has gripped the nation. Shah Rukh Khan starrer directed by Atlee released in the theatres yesterday and since then, the new movie and the stars are trending on social media. As expected, Jawan has taken a fabulous start at the box office. Given the buzz around the film, it was expected that Jawan will break records on its opening day itself. And well, it did. Jawan has now become the highest day one grosser of all time. As per reports, the film has made approximately Rs 75 crore in India on its first day. Definitely, Jawan's craze has had its effect of Sunny Deol's release Gadar 2. Also Read - Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan once revealed why no filmmaker wanted to cast him in action films

Jawan vs Gadar 2 at the box office

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film Gadar 2 released on August 11 and it brought a tsunami at the box office. The film received rave reviews from the audience and the nostalgia effect helped the film to get a major boost in box office numbers. Gadar 2 turned out to be one of the highest grossing films of 2023 as it crossed the Rs 500 crore mark at the Indian box office. However, it seems Jawan mania has had an impact on Gadar 2's pace. As reported by Sacnilk.com, Gadar 2 may earn Rs 1.50 crore on its 28th day. A day prior, the film made approximately Rs 2.92 crore. It seems Gadar 2 registered its lowest numbers on the day Jawan made it to the theatres. And with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan craze only growing bigger, it now seems that Rs 600 crore club is a distant dream for Gadar 2. But overall, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film is a success story that will be remembered for ages to come.

All about Jawan

Talking about Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan's movie also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Sanjay Dutt and many more. It is an action thriller with some very seeti-maar performances by the stars. The film received positive reviews from all corners with SRKians unable to hold back their excitement. BollywoodLife gave three and a half stars. Read Jawan full review here.

Now, it is anticipated that on day two, Shah Rukh Khan's new movie Jawan will touch the mark of Rs 50 crore. Not at all a bad number given that it is a working day. For more entertainment news, stay tuned to BollywoodLife.