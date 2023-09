Jawan and Shah Rukh Khan are dominating the news headlines in epic proportions. This is the first time he has teamed up with Atlee who is known for his mass masala entertainers like Theri, Mersal and Bigil. The movie has set the box office on fire. Shah Rukh Khan plays the double roles of Vikram and Azad in the film. Fans are gaga over how Atlee has presented Shah Rukh Khan in a true-blue massy avatar. The BGM, introduction and interval scene has sent crowds in a frenzy. The craze is equal in both multiplexes and single screen cinema halls. Also Read - Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan or Akshay Kumar in Rowdy Rathore? Internet argues over who’s the better Vikram Rathore

Jawan crosses Gadar 2's Independence Day numbers

As per the box office tracker Sacnilk Entertainment, Jawan has already made Rs 60 crores. There are night shows remaining so the final figures might be something unprecedented. Gadar 2 made Rs 55 crores on the occasion of Independence Day, which was the highest. The film had opened with Rs 40 crores. Given its budget of Rs 120 crores, it was a great start. Jawan has a much higher landing cost of Rs 300 crores plus. But now, fans are wondering what will be exact estimate from Hindi market for first day tomorrow. On a higher side, it could be above Rs 70 crores.

Jawan on a box office rampage

These estimates have left fans very hopeful of some huge numbers. The film is seeing 60 per cent and above occupancy even in the Telugu states in 2D. Fans are wondering if Rs 100 crores is possible just from the Hindi-speaking belt. Take a look at these social media posts...

Net batao — naruto uzumaki (@narutouzum93539) September 7, 2023

Will cross 90 by 12 night. — KS (@kuldeep987) September 7, 2023

Gadar independence day collection was 55cr and your tracked was 50cr So If jawan tracked would be 70cr then minimum 75+ confirmed — Vikas ⚡ (@thunderxstorm07) September 7, 2023

any chance for 100cr Inida opening only with Hindi language ? — spectator (@SpectatorUse) September 7, 2023

Gadar 2 has made Rs 500 crores at the box office. It needs Rs 20 crores more to cross the numbers of Pathaan. Bollywood has made a resounding comeback this year. Pathaan, Gadar 2, OMG 2, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, Dream Girl 2, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and other films have made exhibitors and distributors smile.