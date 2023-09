It is Shah Rukh Khan Vs Shah Rukh Khan. Jawan has overtaken the advance bookings of Pathaan in national chains only. As of now, Jawan has sold 5.57 lakh tickets as compared to 5.56 lakh. Trade experts were observing the numbers with keen interest since morning. This means that Jawan has to only get over Baahubali 2's 6.5 lakh tickets to emerge as the biggest one ever. Jawan which sees Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee team up for the first time, has a huge cast from the South. The superstar plays the double role of a father and son. The highlight is supposed to be the elaborate action pieces. Jawan has roped in six high-profile action directors for the movie. Also Read - Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan confident about the fate of the Atlee film; old video makes netizens say, 'The best of the best'

Trade experts on Jawan Vs Pathaan

The box office tracker Sacnilk Entertainment is predicting Rs 70 crores plus (gross) for Jawan in the domestic market. It has a huge release. People are also surprised with the craze since Atlee, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi have not done much work in Bollywood. This is what Taran Adarsh and other trade analysts posted about Jawan...Shah Rukh Khan fans are on cloud nine....

#ShahRukhKhan creates *History* ??? Sells the *Highest* number of tickets at the National Chains for Day 1 post pandemic. Advance. Becomes the only actor to have two films: #Jawan & #Pathaan in the 500K PIC club. Final Midnight Count: #Jawan: 5,57,000#Pathaan: 5,56,000 pic.twitter.com/tsNdHGwRxz — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) September 6, 2023

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan film rage in South India

The trade is shocked with the response that Telugu, Tamil Nadu and Kerala markets have given to the movie. It is expected to make above Rs six crores from the Andhra Pradesh belt. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra has posted about the movie. He wrote, "Jawan was an emotional roller coaster. Thank you for making me a part of this film @iamsrk and @Atlee_dir and @_GauravVerma. Even if I wasn't a part of this film, it moved me and gave me goosebumps. One of the best Bollywood and Pan india films I have seen. Massy with a message."