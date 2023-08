Gadar 2, Jailer and OMG 2 made August 2023 a landmark year for Indian film industry. We had footfalls of over two crores in theatres. Everyone is praying that the golden run continues as we have biggies lined up. September 2023 belongs to Jawan and Salaar. Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas are coming in two big actioners loaded with mass elements. A lot of money is riding on the films too. Both have budgets close to Rs 300 crores. But the good thing is that the organic buzz for the movies is really high. You will be shocked to know the kind of interest the films are generating in the North America markets of the USA and Canada. Here is a lowdown... Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan granted U/A certificate: Censor Board suggests removal of President’s reference, beheaded body visuals and other cuts

Jawan all ready to decimate Pathaan by a HUGE margin

Jawan is way ahead of Pathaan in advances in the US market. The movie is coming on September 7, 2023 but the advances have touched what Pathaan did five days ahead of its release. There is around 12 days for the release of Jawan. Trade expert Nishit Shaw has shared the details...

#Jawan has crossed $165K est gross USA ?? presales. 15 Days To Go.#Pathaan had hit $165K estimated gross when it was 5 Days To Go. #ShahRukhKhan taking it to the next level. ?? Note: Canada Gross Not Included For Both. pic.twitter.com/3Pe6pxxEcP — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) August 23, 2023

#Jawan Advance Booking opens on a BUMPER note in Canada ?? and it has already started seeing SOLD OUT shows in the USA ?? in the presales stage itself. ? The Total North America Gross will be on another level, for sure! ?? Stay Tuned for more updates. Follow @NishitShawHere ? — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) August 23, 2023

It seems more than 8.5K tickets have been sold already. Jawan looks set for a bumper opening in the foreign market. Shah Rukh Khan has always been the most saleable Bollywood star overseas, and even some foreign critics showered love on Pathaan.

Salaar another historic opening for Prabhas

Prabhas is a huge star overseas given the South Indian diaspora in North America. Salaar already has same numbers like Adipurush when there is almost a month left for the release. We are sure fans are rejoicing.

#Salaar heading towards est gross $155K advance booking in USA ?? With almost same number of locs, #Prabhas starrer #Adipurush had the same estimated gross ($155K) 8 Days prior the premiers. Looks like a HUUUUGE OPENING is on cards! ?? pic.twitter.com/2BqSVFc9yc — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) August 23, 2023