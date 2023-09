Jawan is making records at the box office. Shah Rukh Khan's movie is all set to make Rs 200 crores plus in two days. The Atlee action movie which is loaded with emotions, drama and fight sequences is the biggest film in many parts of the world. In the US, there is still a demand for Denzel Washington's Equalizer which has got good box office numbers. This week, it has to compete with The Nun II. The horror movie is directed by Michael Chaves. It has apparently got the right dose of chills and thrills for the audience. But Jawan is ruling wherever the Indian diaspora is in big numbers. Also Read - Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan personally thanks fan clubs from all over the world for watching the new movie; pens gratitude note [Check Tweets]

Jawan to be the No.1 film globally this weekend?

A reporter who covers film business in the West has written that fans have to see which movie got more footfalls, Jawan or The Nun II. The latter is a part of The Conjuring universe. The Nun II is more gory than the first film of the series.

This will be a historic weekend for #India’s productions at the #BoxOffice, as new movie #Jawan grossed est 15.6M globally on its THU Opening Day, being 10.9M from #India alone.

#4 biggest global opening day ever for Indian movies, and 2023’s biggest, beating #Pathaan’s 12.8M! pic.twitter.com/lKlYhU4DPG — Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) September 8, 2023

It will be an exciting race between #Jawan & #TheNun2 for the #1 Global Opening this weekend. — Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) September 8, 2023

Indian Blockbuster #Jawan arrived making waves at US #BoxOffice at #2, grossing 1.4M on THU Opening day over 827 theatres.

#4 biggest Opening Day of all time for a Indian film in the US, almost on par with also #ShahRukhKhan’s #Pathaan’s 1.5M over 647 theatres.

Eyeing a 6.5M-8.5M… pic.twitter.com/7ko4uTEd1J — Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) September 8, 2023

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan ruling over Indian box office

The film has made close to Rs 53 crores in the Hindi belt on day two. Shah Rukh Khan has teamed up with Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Atlee for this one. Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli have congratulated him for the film. Now, his fans want him to do more movies with the South Indian filmmakers. He has Dunki coming up in December, which is a Rajkumar Hirani film. Shah Rukh Khan fans are celebrating the movie like crazy in smaller towns and cities of India.