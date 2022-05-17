Jayeshbhai Jordaar box office collection day 4: Ranveer Singh starrer sees a steep decline on first Monday; future doesn't look bright

Jayeshbhai Jordaar, starring Ranveer Singh, Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah amongst others, released in theatres this Friday, 13th May, and while it has divided the 'film critics' community, BollywoodLife has found the movie to be a pleasant family entertainer, with Jayeshbhai Jordaar's debutant Director Divyang Thakkar striking a harmonious balance between telling a serious subject with a humorous touch yet never losing sight of the important message on hand. What everybody agree to unanimously though was Ranveer Singh delivering another stupendous performance for the ages. However, Jayeshbhai Jordaar's box office collection is painting a sorry picture. Also Read - Dhaakad star Kangana Ranaut once again SLAMS Bollywood; says no one from the industry is worthy to visit her home

Jayeshbhai Jordaar drops steeply on first Monday at the box office

Jayeshbhai Jordaar, starring , Shalini Pandey, and , took a lukewarm opening of ₹3.10 crore nett at the box office, followed by marginal growth of ₹4.25 crore nett and ₹4.75 crore nett on day 2, Saturday, 14th May, and day 3, Sunday, 15th May, respectively. All eyes were fixated on its first Monday, day 5, 16th May, to see if the film could hold at the level of Friday as then and then only would it have any chance, however slim, of sustaining in the long run. Unfortunately, that was not to be, with the YRF production falling steeply and now staring at the bottom of the barrel. Also Read - Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone impresses one and all with her no-makeup look at the film festival

Check out the day-wise box-office collection of Jayeshbhai Jordaar below:

Day 1 (Friday): ₹3.50 crore nett

Day 2 (Saturday): ₹4.25 crore nett

Day 3 (Sunday): ₹4.75 crore nett

Day 4 (Monday): ₹1.80 crore nett

Total (4 days): ₹14.30 crore nett Also Read - Shilpa Shetty gets trolled for her outfit at Nikamma trailer launch; netizens say, 'Outfit Inspired from Urfi Javed' [View Pics]

Here's BollywoodLife's video review of Jayeshbhai Jordaar:

At the rate at which its falling, the future doesn't look bright for Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and unless a miracle occurs, the film is destined to be a flop at the box office.