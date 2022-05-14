's Jayeshbhai Jordaar has released yesterday. The film is a satirical comedy around the serious topic of female infanticide. Ranveer Singh's movie is directed by Divyang Thakkar. Critics have praised the performance of Ranveer Singh and actress Shalini Pandey. As per trade analyst Ramesh Bala, it has made Rs three crores at the box office. The movie is set in Gujarat. Jayeshbhai Jordaar is a crucial film for Ranveer Singh as his last film, the much-hyped '83 did not do well at the box office. Also Read - Karan Kundrra purchases a plush apartment worth Rs 20 crores in Bandra; viral pic suggests he's registered the deal

Early estimates for #JayeshbhaiJordaar All-India Nett is ₹ 3 Crs.. For Day 1.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 14, 2022

Another expert said that KGF 2 is set to earn more than Rs two crore despite Jayeshbhai Jordaar at the box office. There are regional films like Aparajito, Don and the Punjabi film Saunkan Saunkane. The fact that the movie has got poor ratings from most critics has not helped matters. Many netizens also feel that Ranveer Singh is superb but the script is just too weak for a subject as serious as this. Talking about foreign markets, 's Sarkaru Vaari Paata is ruling the roost. The collections are expected to get even better on Saturday and Sunday.

BollywoodLife's reviewer Russell D'Silva also lavished praise on Ranveer Singh. He wrote, "Ranveer Singh, Ranveer Singh, Ranveer Singh! That's sums up everything. The actor has progressed with each film and Jayeshbhai Jordaar is yet another classic added to his list. From mannerism, accent to emotions - he has got everything right. He simply flows effortlessly from one scene to another like maska spreads on bread." Yash Raj Films is now looking forward to the biggies 's Pathaan and Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif''s Tiger 3 that will come out in 2023.