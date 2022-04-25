Jersey movie has stayed flat in its first weekend at the box office, and no, KGF 2 is not the only reason for the lack of growth of the Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer. Jersey just did not find much takers in Maharashtra, Gujarati, MP, UP and more key markets. It mostly clicked at in NCR and Punjab due to the local Punjabi flavour of the film. To put it simply, beside the KGF Chaoter 2 tsunami, Jersey has more or less not found favour with the audience due to its overt dramatic content, which viewers don't seem to be in the mood of these days. Also Read - Heropanti 2: Tiger Shroff's reaction after a girl faints upon seeing him has all our hearts – watch video

Check out Jersey's first weekend box office collection below:

Day 1 (Friday): ₹3.95 crore nett

Day 2 (Saturday): ₹5 crore nett

Day 3 (Sunday): ₹5.25 crore nett

Total (1st weekend): ₹14.20 crore nett

Giving Jersey 3.5 out of 5 stars in its review, BollywoodLife wrote: " and starrer Jersey is a fairly solid sports film, underdog take, and family drama all rolled into one, without ever being remarkable, which is expected as it was the same with its carbon-copy original. It should serve more rewards though for those who haven't seen the Telugu film, starring Nani. It's rare that an actor outdoes the original performance, especially in a remake that stays so true to the original, which makes both Shahid Kapoor and Pankaj Kapur's work all the more praiseworthy. Mrunal Thakur and the rest of the cast also do a fine job."

A good movie has been affected because the audience's taste post the COVID-19 pandemic has clearly veered toward full-blown commercial cinema and larger-than-life heroism. Jersey needs to hold at the same level on Monday as its Friday collection, but that seems nigh impossible given its inability to jump on Sunday.