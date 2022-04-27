Jersey movie stayed flat in its first weekend at the box office, and no, KGF 2 is not the only reason for the lack of growth of the Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer. Jersey just did not find much takers in Maharashtra, Gujarati, MP, UP and more key markets. It mostly clicked in NCR and Punjab due to the local Punjabi flavour of the film. To put it simply, beside the KGF Chapter 2 tsunami, Jersey has more or less not found favour with the audience due to its overt dramatic content, which viewers don't seem to be in the mood of these days, and the trend has continued on the film's first Monday and Tuesday, with alarming drops that have all but put the writing on the wall. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor's car collection: BMW, Mercedes and more luxe machines the Bawaal actress owns will leave you stunned

Check out Jersey's first weekend box office collection below:

Day 1 (Friday): ₹3.95 crore nett

Day 2 (Saturday): ₹5 crore nett

Day 3 (Sunday): ₹5.25 crore nett

Day 4 (Monday): ₹1.85 crore nett

Day 5 (Tuesday): ₹1.85 crore nett

Total (4 days): ₹16.05 crore nett Also Read - Nakuul Mehta, Karan Wahi, Anya Singh reveal why you should never sleep with your best friend or forward nude pics to them [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Giving Jersey 3.5 out of 5 stars in its review, BollywoodLife wrote: “ and starrer Jersey is a fairly solid sports film, underdog take, and family drama all rolled into one, without ever being remarkable, which is expected as it was the same with its carbon-copy original. It should serve more rewards though for those who haven't seen the Telugu film, starring Nani. It's rare that an actor outdoes the original performance, especially in a remake that stays so true to the original, which makes both Shahid Kapoor and Pankaj Kapur's work all the more praiseworthy. Mrunal Thakur and the rest of the cast also do a fine job.” Also Read - Vijay Babu, STR, Dileep, Arjun Sarja and more South celebs who made news for alleged sexual misconduct

Watch Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur's exclusive video interview for Jersey with BollywoodLife below...

A good movie has been affected because the audience's taste post the COVID-19 pandemic has clearly veered toward full-blown commercial cinema and larger-than-life heroism. Jersey needs to hold at the same level on Monday as its Friday collection, but that seems nigh impossible given its inability to jump on Sunday.