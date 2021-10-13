From 22nd October, we will see reopening of cinemas in the Maharashtra state and while several filmmakers have dropped the release dates of their biggies, we will also witness several box office clashes at the ticket windows. While the clashes might turn out to be a treat for the cine-goers it will affect the business of the films. and 's Antim is set to lock horns with John Abrahm's Satyameva Jayate 2 on November 26, on the other hand, we will see Prabhas' Radhe Shyam, 's Sarkaru Vaari Paata and 's Bheemla Nayak clashing with each other. Also Read - Is Salman Khan-Aayush Sharma's Antim CLASHING with Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi? Director Mahesh Manjrekar spills the beans

To know about this tricky situation, we connected to trade expert Amul Mohan and asked him whether clashing at the box office amid Covid is a good idea or not, to which, responded, "See right now the thing is that there are so many films that are pending to release because everybody has the pressure of putting it out right now. The pandemic has hit the industry and that's the fact we can't hide behind it anymore. They will (producers and distributors) want to do away with clashes but having said that there are 2 years much of content ready now and only 52 weeks. So in 52 Fridays how many films are going to release? You can't have only 52 releases right? So, there are going to be clashes in all the terms."

When asked whether the 50 per cent occupancy in Maharashtra will affect the box office collections of big-ticket films, he replied, "Yeah that's true but I think everybody knows all the parameters. So, they know the scenario that there is 50 per cent occupancy in Maharashtra, 100 per cent occupancy in Delhi. Many single screens and theatres have shutdown in the last one-and-a-half-two years due to the pandemic. So, it's not that everybody is not aware of the situation. They are making a big decision of the releasing the films in these days and they have stick to it."

