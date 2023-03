John Wick: Chapter 4 has taken a very good start in India. This is not at all surprising. We know that action films have a huge market in the country. The opening of John Wick: Chapter 4 is better than what we have seen of the franchise in the past. It seems the movie has made Rs 8.50 crores on day one. This includes the paid previews as well. This is a best record for the John Wick movies, which do not have a great existing fan base in India. In 2022, movies like Top Gun: Maverick and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever got great openings in India. Of course, everyone expected Avatar 2: The Way Of Water to do very well. Also Read - Confirmed: John Wick 4 to release in May 2021

It seems the bookings will catch up on Saturday and Sunday. John Wick: Chapter 4 has got good numbers in the North American market too. John Wick: Chapter 4 has been directed by Chad Stahelski. On Thursday, it opened to USD 8.9 million previews. This is just USD 150K less than the combined previews of the first three John Wick movies. It film is aiming for a first weekend of USD 70 million plus, which will be the highest for the franchise.

In India, the first three John Wick movies did a combined lifetime business of close to Rs 20 crores. As pr Sacnilk Entertainment and box office experts, that figure will be crossed in the opening weekend itself. It is headed for a USD 120 million plus start globally, which includes above USD 50 million from overseas markets. Keanu Reeves is one of the most popular Hollywood stars with Indian masses.