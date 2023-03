The box office game has been quite interesting this year. In India and abroad. Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan opened to a massive collection in the month of January and since then there have been many films doing well at the box office. Today, the Hollywood film John Wick: Chapter 4 makes it to the theatres. Starring Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Scott Adkins and many others, the fourth instalment of the hit franchise has received rave reviews from the critics. And it looks like the film is going to have a good opening day at the box office in India. Also Read - John Wick Chapter 4 leaked online in full HD: Keanu Reeves new movie available to watch and download for free on Tamilrockers, Telegram and more

John Wick Chapter 4 box office collection prediction HERE

As per early estimates coming in, Keanu Reeves ' film John Wick Chapter 4 will have an impressive box office collection of Rs 10 crore on day one. The film is available in four different languages including Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu. PVR Pictures has revealed that it has sold over 1Lakh tickets already sold at PVR INOX cinemas. These are just the estimated number and the actual numbers will only come in tomorrow. It is an action-packed film and the audience seems to be loving the high-octane drama unfolding in the film. The film is helmed by Chad Stahelski and distributed by Lionsgate. The film also stars Bill Skarsgård, Asia Kate Dillon, Lance Reddick and more.

Here's taking a look at the Twitter review of John Wick: Chapter 4

#JohnWick was incredible btw. The most fun I’ve had during a movie in a LONG time. — AJ (@C10wnPrinc3) March 24, 2023

John Wick 4 was great btw, very good, very good. Stunts of course were amazing, the fight choreography was amazing, they knew what they were doing, it was fun. — ellie ?‍☠️ (@ellewhyenn) March 24, 2023

John Wick Chapter 4 was amazing. Highly recommended. One brief post-credits scene. — Malkaiah (@MalkaiahG) March 24, 2023

In India, John Wick: Chapter 4 currently faces competition from and starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, starrer Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway and other films.