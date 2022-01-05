Jr NTR and Ram Charan's RRR being delayed will MASSIVELY benefit Pushpa and Bangarraju; here's how

What was being speculated finally came to pass when the makers of RRR postponed the S.S. Rajamouli film with no word on its next release date, leaving a clear path for Allu Arjun's Pushpa and Nagarjuna-Naga Chaitanya's Bangarraju