Director S.S. Rajamouli's eagerly awaited epic, RRR, starring Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, and , scheduled for release merely a week after Jersey, is the next film to bite the dust as New Year 2022 began with the devastating news of the movie being postponed, again, with no clarity of its next release date. The first Bollywood movie and first Indian film in general to fall prey to this is and 's Jersey, also with no confirmation of its next release date. It looks like the dark cycle of delays that had hit the film industry across languages courtesy COVID-19 is slated to rear its ugly head once in the form of the new Omicron variant.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the main producers of RRR, DVV Entertainment, wrote: "Inspite of our relentless efforts, some situations are beyond our control. As many Indian states are closing theatres, we are left with no choice but to ask you to hold on to your excitement. We promised to bring back The Glory of Indian Cinema, and at the right time, WE WIL. Keeping the best interests of all the involved parties in mind, we are forced to postpone our film. Our sincere thanks to all the fans and audience for their unconditional love. #RRRPostponed #RRRMovie ."

What this means though is that Pushpa, which is still doing well at the box office, particularly in the Hindi belt, has been provided a longer rope to keep going. With RRR being delayed, the starrer will certainly benefit, again, especially in the Hindi belt as it has all but run its course elsewhere while the Hindi market has nothing else to look forward, with even Jersey being postponed.

Secondly, Bangarraju, will also now witness a clear run in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as a monster like RRR may have eaten it whole even though the Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya starrer is releasing on 15th January, a week from when the SS Rajamouli film was slated to hit theatres. With no curtailment on occupancy in cinema halls in the Telugu region and no biggie set for release, a small film like Bangarraju should reap the harvest regardless of how good it turns out to be.