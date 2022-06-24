Raj Mehta’s JugJugg Jeeyo starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli has hit the big screens today. The trailer of the film has impressed one and all, and even the songs have received a fantastic response. The reviews have also been on the positive side and many Bollywood celebs have loved the film. So, it is expected that the movie will take a good opening at the box office. But, how much would be the collection? Also Read - Anupamaa: Will Aneri Vajani aka Mukku return to Rupali Ganguly's show post Khatron Ke Khiladi 12? Actress BREAKS SILENCE

Many reports claim that the movie might take an opening of double-digit. But, it will be interesting to see if it will beat , Tabu, and Kiara's 2. The 's directorial had collected Rs. 14.11 crore at the box office. So, JugJugg Jeeyo needs to collect more than Rs. 14.11 crore to beat BB2. Now, will this happen or not we will only come to know tomorrow.

This year, many Bollywood films have failed to make a mark at the box office. Only three Hindi films, The Kashmir Files, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Gangubai Kathiawadi have done well at the ticket window. Let's see if , Neetu Kapoor, , , Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli will get the audience back to the theatres or not.

Varun’s last theatrical release, Street Dancer 3D, had collected Rs. 9.50 crore at the box office, and it was a flop. But, filmmaker Raj Mehta’s was a super hit at the box office with a total collection of Rs. 205.14 crore. So, will JugJugg Jeeyo surpass the collection of Good Newwz. Let’s wait and watch.

While talking about box office, Varun had told IANS, "Look, honestly speaking, no matter how much we guess, analyse and predict the fate of a film, at the end of the day, there is no formula and no one knows what works at the box office. And we have seen that in recent times. Post the pandemic, things have changed but the only unchanged factor is people still love going to the theatre and watch a film that is entertaining. Whether it is a KGF, RRR, or , people watched them. But that does not mean that all larger-than-life event film works... as I said, there is no formula. Our film is a pure family drama that has emotion, comedy, and everything that we have grown up watching in a film!"