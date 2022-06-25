JugJugg Jeeyo Box Office collection day 1: Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani starrer mints half of what Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 collected on opening day

JugJugg Jeeyo day 1 box office collection: Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani starrer has failed to beat Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Check out the Box Office collections of JugJugg Jeeyo day 1 below: