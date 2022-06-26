Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Anil Kapoor starrer JugJugg Jeeyo is out in theatres and has been receiving a super response from the audience. JugJugg Jeeyo did a decent opening on day one and it has done better on day 2 as well. We are here with the box office report of JugJugg Jeeyo. The family drama entertainer has might not have taken a flight on day one but the decent figures on day 2 promise a good weekend. Check out JugJugg Jeeyo day 2 box office collections here: Also Read - JugJugg Jeeyo Box Office collection day 1: Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani starrer opens with decent numbers but lags behind Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

JugJugg Jeeyo day 2 box office collection

So, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani starrer JugJugg Jeeyo saw a jump of 35.24 per cent on day 2. After cashing in Rs 9.28 on day one JugJugg Jeeyo earned a business of Rs 12.55 crore on the second day of its release. The film's business now stands to be Rs 21.38 crore. JugJugg Jeeyo needs to pick up a little more on Sunday. But as per the ongoing trends and business, it can be said that the Raj A Mehta film can make a business of about Rs 37 crore if it registers growth or keeps the stride steady. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the major earnings of JugJugg Jeeyo come from Delhi, NCR, and Gujarat followed by Mumbai, Pune, Chandigarh and Bengaluru. Check out the tweet here:

JugJugg Jeeyo fails to beat Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

On day 2, , Kiara Advani and Tabu starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had seen a decent growth as well. It earned Rs 18 plus crore on the second day. JugJugg Jeeyo falls short a couple of crores. However, has kinda matched the second-day collections of and 's Samrat Prithviraj which earned about Rs 12.60 crore on day 2.

JugJugg Jeeyo controversy

A couple of days ago, JugJugg Jeeyo had been embroiled in a controversy when Pakistani singer-songwriter accused Dharma Productions of stealing his song Nach Punjaabban. Recently, Varun clarified that TSeries, the company bought the rights. Varun thanked Abrar for singing the original so well that now the masses are also loving the new version of Nach Punjaabban. Abrar had said that he had never given the right to use his song to anyone and added that it’s the sixth song of him that’s being copied.

Apart from Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor, JugJugg Jeeyo also stars Neetu Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, Maniesh Paul and Varun Sood.