Jurassic World Dominion box office collection Day 2: Chris Pratt starrer witnesses a steady growth

The directorial Jurassic World Dominion started off on a good note at the Indian box office. After minting Rs 8 crore on the opening day, the movie starring , , Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldbum and DeWanda Wise, witnessed a steady growth on Saturday by earning moolah in double digits. It earned Rs 11-12 crore on day 2, according to Box Office India.

The movie is expected to show more growth on Sunday, and should sum up a good opening weekend total upto Rs 33-35 crore. The latest Hollywood flick has performed better than its Hindi counter, which offered the audience with Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Janhit Mein Jaari. It could even cross Rs 1 crore mark at the box office after two days of its release. Hindi-dubbed movies such as Major, Vikram, 777 Charlie too have collectively failed to rake in Rs 1 crore on Saturday, however, they have been performing brilliantly in their respective home markets.

On the other hand, and starrer 2 has continued to cast a spell on audience. It saw an upward trend on its 4th Saturday and minted Rs 2.25 crore, taking its total box office collection to Rs 175 crore nett and Rs 230 crore worldwide gross. The film is expected to cross 's collection.

's Samrat Prithviraj showed some growth on its second Saturday and collected Rs 2.10 crore after minting Rs 1.80 crore on second Friday. However, these numbers are disastrous considering the film's reported budget of Rs 200 crore. Trade analysts have said that Samrat Prithviraj has turned out to be a commercial disaster.

Reportedly, the film's shows in many circuits are being cancelled and flushed out due to zero occupancy to make way for more commercially viable shows of other films, reminiscent of the fate of -starrer Dhaakad which had reportedly put up a collection of just Rs 4,400 on day 8 of its release with just 20 tickets sold across India.

While both Major and Vikram continue to register an upswing in their collections, Samrat Prithviraj has been singularly rejected by cinegoers despite its grandeur and scale. Samrat Prithviraj is the second commercial dud in line both for Akshay Kumar after Bachchhan Paandey and Yash Raj Films' Jayeshbhai Jordaar.