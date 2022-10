Kannada film Kantara has become the next go to movie for audience in the Hindi belt looking for big screen, larger than life entertainment, but starved of it by way of recent Bollywood movies other than Brahmastra. The Rishab Shetty starrer kept taking magnificent jumps over the weekend, with the word of mouth spreading tremendously after a slow start, and held very well over the rest of its first week as also in week 2 to finish its 2-week Hindi box office collection at ₹20 crore nett. The number may not look like much on the face of it, but considering where the Kantara box office collection began and the lack of star power, this is tremendous growth.

For the uninitiated, starrer Doctor G, which had released alongside Kantara, had begun on a stronger note than Doctor G albeit not that strong in the larger scheme of things, but managed a significantly larger opening weekend box office collection. However, over the remaining weekdays and rest of the second week, Doctor G failed to hold as well as the Rishab Shetty starrer and though it currently stands at ₹22 crore nett as opposed to the latter's ₹20 crore nett, the trend of the Hindi dubbed Kannada movie clearly suggests that it'll overtake the Bollywood film in a day or two at the maximum.

Kantara set to overtake Rocketry, Karthikeya 2, Ponniyin Selvan

In fact, as per our tracking in the entertainment news media and trade, Kantara also has a strong chance of going past the Hindi versions of Rocketry, Karthikeya 2 and Ponniyin Selvan at the box office. Their winded up their box office cume at ₹26 crore nett, ₹31 crore nett and ₹22 crore nett respectively and given the buzz of Kantara, especially in Maharashtra, it's in good stead to surpass them by the end of its run.