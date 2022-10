If you thought that the vogue of pan-India films has begun to fade away post RRR and KGF 2, with everything from Ponniying Selvan to Vikram to Brahmastra clicking big time in their indigenous lingo, but failing to make a mark in other version, then think again because now comes a film, titled Kantara, which has already been making waves in its native dialect, so much so that the waves have caught on to an extent where the makers have been compelled to plan a release it in multiple languages across India on 14th October, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Will Kantara be the next, big pan-India film?

The fact that the makers of KGF are backing Kantara says a lot about the kind of product that's in the market. The other things to factor in is that the film has not only turned out to be a blockbuster in its home state of Karnataka, but it's trending so well at the box office there that the makers are giving it a wide release in excess of 2500 screens in other languages across India, underlining just how confident they are. Add to that the absence of any major Bollywood release this week or any Bollywood movie staking a strong holdover and it's an open field for a big-screen experience like Kantara, which is the only thing the audience seems to thrive on these days.