If achieving box office milestone nineteen to the dozen is an art, then Kantara has become its resident artist of late. It's the new pan-India film that's become all the rate and the numbers are there to prove it. The latest box office milestone that the Rishab Shetty starrer has achieved is something that nobody would have thought to be conceivable, at least not so soon. But the Kantara box office collection has again done the unthinkable, having overtaken both KGF and KGF 2, starring Yash. Let's explain how... Also Read - Trending South News Today: Vignesh Shivan shares cryptic post on surrogacy issue, Kantara star Rishab Shetty responds to Rajinikanth and more

Kantara beats KGF and KGF 2 footfalls in Karnataka

The new box office we're referring to is of Kantara beating both KGF 1 and KGF 2 though not by the way of its box office collection, but the number of footfalls. Basically, Kantara has sold 77 lakh tickets in its home state of Karnataka, which has edged it past both KGF movies. In fact, and we know that this'll come as a surprise to most, but the previous record holder in Karnataka wasn't KGF Chapter 2, but KGF Chapter 1 with 75 lakh tickets, while the former had sold 72 lakh tickets.

Kantara set to overtake KGF and KGF 2 box office collections

As per our tracking in the entertainment news media and trade, the Rishab Shetty starrer has amassed ₹115 crore nett at the box office in Karnataka, and it's almost certain to beat the business of both KGF and KGF 2 to eventually become the highest grossing film in the state (the ticket prices of the latter two were much higher, which is why it hasn't surpassed them despite having more footfalls). It's also likely to be the first film across any languages to cross 1 crore footfalls in the state. The records keep tumbling for Kantara, don't they?