Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday’s Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri advance bookings HINT at a surprise HIT?

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has earned significant numbers from its advance booking. The film is expected to perform on its opening day.

2025 was the year for romantic movies as the films of these genres were well accepted by the audience. However, some films like Loveyapa, Mere Husband Ki Biwi, Param Sundari, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, and De De Pyaar De 2, bombed at the box office. This might be a concern for the makers of the upcoming rom-com movie, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The film is set to be released in theatres on December 25, 2025. However, the advance booking report suggests something else. Will the movie be able to break the records of rom-com films of the year, to become a smashing hit?

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri advance booking report

The advance booking of Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday starrer Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has already begun on Monday. According to a report by Sacnilk, the movie has sold over 17k tickets on its first day, which is a positive sign for the film. As of now, the day one collection of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is Rs 72.78 lakh without block seat. While the collection with the block seat is Rs 1.09 crore. As per reports, the movie is expected to do wonders at the box office. However, it is set to face a box office clash with Dhurandhar. Ranveer Singh's starrer is not ready to slow down at the ticket windows even after 18 days of release. It would be interesting to see if Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri will break records or not amid tough competition with Dhurandhar.

About Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

The movie revolves around two souls who find love in the midst of self-discovery. But their family expectations test their bond, which leaves them with only hope for a reunion. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri stars Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Pandey, Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta, Aruna Irani and Tiku Talsania in key roles. The film has been directed by Sameer Sanjay Vidwans and produced by Karan Johar, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, and Adar Poonawalla. The music in the movie has been composed by Vishal–Shekhar and Hitesh Sonik. It has a runtime of 2 hours and 24 minutes. The movie is slated to be released in theatres on December 25, 2025.

