KGF 2 box office collection day 1: Advance booking of Yash, Sanjay Dutt starrer fetches more than RRR's total opening in Hindi

KGF Chapter 2 is already tracking way better than RRR. This is in no way to undermine the SS Rajamouli film, but merely to draw a comparison of how big KGF 2 can become if it's already out-tracking RRR.