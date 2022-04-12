Other than being one of the most awaited films of this season, the madness of KGF 2 amongst the audience is been increased since the trailer has been launched. Moreover, the fandom of Rocking star Yash has ignited excitement among the audience like few films in Indian cinema before it have be they may be from any language. The anticipation has risen to the levels of the pre-release buzz of Baahubali 2. In fact, it's being widely reported that KGF 2 is likely to take an earth-shattering opening in every territory. Also Read - Not just Urfi Javed, THESE Bollywood divas too have made the biggest fashion blunders of all time – VIEW PICS

The Hindi market alone is set to bring in anywhere between ₹30-35 crore nett while the overall India and overseas collection likely to take the movie beyond a ₹130-140 crore gross on day 1. In fact, some opine that it could even challenge RRR and Baahubali 2's opening day records, and it looks like it has already begun its march in that direction.

Reports suggest that the advance booking sales in India has crossed ₹21 crore with over a day still to go for its release. To jog your memory, RRR had collected ₹20.07 crore nett on day 1 in Hindi, which means KGF Chapter 2 is already tracking way better than the Rajamouli film. This is in no way to undermine RRR, which is nothing short of a box office phenomenon besides being a masterpiece of the big screen. It's merely to draw a comparison of how big KGF2 can become if it's already out-tracking RRR.

Another measure of the level of anticipation for the movie can again be seen by the records that KGF Chapter 2's teaser and trailer have both piled up. Check them out below:

Releasing nationwide on 14the April 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, K.G.F.: Chapter 2 is produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. One of the emerging pan-India production houses, Hombale Films is set to showcase some of the biggest films in Indian cinema over the next two years, including the much-awaited film ‘Salaar’ starring . Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2 stars Yash, , and Srinidhi Shetty. Like the first part, KGF 2 is once again being presented in the North by and 's Excel Entertainment along with Anil Thadani's AA Films.