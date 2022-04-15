Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 was expected to take the box office by storm and it has clearly happened. The film has received amazing reviews, and even the word of mouth is excellent. Moviegoers can’t stop praising Yash, , and ’s performances. Also, the action and background score is being loved by one and all. The Hindi version KGF: Chapter 1 had collected Rs. 44 crore (lifetime), and now, KGF 2 Hindi has surpassed the lifetime collection of KGF 1 on the first day itself. Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding: Sidharth Malhotra has the sweetest wish for the newly weds – here's what he said

Reportedly, KGF 2 Hindi has collected around Rs. 50 crore which means it has broken the record of 2: The Conclusion as well. The SS Rajamouli’s directorial had collected Rs. 41 crore at the box office. However, the Prashanth Neel directorial has failed to surpass the first-day collection of and Tiger Shroff starrer . The movie had collected Rs. 53 crore at the box office on day one. Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and more: All you need to know about most gorgeous and expensive rings of Bollywood actresses

According to the reports, KGF 2 has collected Rs. 130-140 crore at the Indian box office (all languages) which is an excellent amount. Today (15th April), is a partial holiday (Good Friday), so it will clearly benefit the film and it can easily show an upward trend at the box office. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Yash-Sanjay Dutt starrer KGF 2 leaked online, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares happy pic and more

Well, the film’s end has hinted that there will be KGF 3 also and on Twitter #KGF3 has been trending since yesterday. After , now Yash has become a pan-India star. He was a big name in the Kannada film industry, but with such an earth-shattering response to KGF 2, the actor has proved that audience all over the country loves him.

BollywoodLife reviewer, Urmimala Banerjee, gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote, “KGF 2 is big screen entertainment at its best. Yash and Sanjay Dutt's testosterone laden, adrenaline-raising period action film is pure entertainment. You will clap at the dialogues, stay glued to the action sequences and root for Rocky Bhai. Will we see KGF 3 being announced soon? The makers seem to have left the option open...”