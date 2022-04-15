The craze of KGF 2 amongst the audience has been burgeoning ever since the trailer has been launched. Moreover, the fandom of Rocking star Yash ignited excitement among the audience like few films in Indian cinema before it have be they may be from any language. The anticipation rose to the levels of the pre-release buzz of Baahubali 2. It was widely reported that KGF Chapter 2 would likely take an earth-shattering opening in every territory across the globe where it opens. Well, it has done just that, first and foremost breaking the record for the biggest opening ever in the Hindi belt, and then registering the third-highest opening of all time pan-India after RRR and Baahubali 2. Also Read - Preggers Rihanna breaks up with A$AP Rocky after he cheats on her? Check shocking details

Check out KGF 2's Hindi opening and comparison below:

KGF 2 day 1: ₹53.95 crore nett

War day 1: ₹53.35 crore nett

Thugs of Hindostan day 1: ₹52.25 crore nett

Happy New Year day 1: ₹44.97 crore nett

Bharat day 1: ₹42.30 crore nett

Check out KGF 2's all-India opening and comparison below:

KGF 2 day 1: ₹134.50 crore gross

RRR: ₹163.50 crore gross

Baahubali 2: ₹152 crore gross

Saaho: ₹100 crore gross

2.0: ₹70.30 crore gross

Revealing why Adheera in KGF 2 is very different to his Kancha in Agneepath during an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Sanjay Dutt said, “The character has to be powerful and strong, whether it's the villain or the hero. In Agneepath, Kancha was powerful, and I think Adheera is again very, very powerful. But, they're different, completely different, he's (Adheera) got that swag, he's got the makeup, he's got his army.” Upon mentioning that the way he's describing Adheera reminds one of Shakaal and Mogambo, Dutt added, “See, these are everlasting characters – Shakaal, Mogambo, Ballu Balram (his anti-hero role in Khal Nayak). And I think, Adheera will enter that league, he'll be remembered like them. I feel. Adheera is up there with them.”

K.G.F.: Chapter 2 is produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, who's also helming Salaar with , KGF Chapter 2 stars Yash, , and Srinidhi Shetty. Like KGF Chapter 1, the sequel is once again being presented in the North by and 's Excel Entertainment along with Anil Thadani's AA Films.