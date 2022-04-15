KGF 2 box office collection day 1 pan-India: Yash, Sanjay Dutt starrer registers third-biggest opening after RRR and Baahubali 2

KGF Chapter 2 has more than lived up to its astronomical pre-release hype, first and foremost breaking the record for the biggest opening ever in the Hindi belt, and then registering the third-highest opening of all time pan-India after RRR and Baahubali 2