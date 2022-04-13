KGF 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Yash-Sanjay Dutt starrer's 40 lakh tickets already SOLD in advance bookings, confirms producer

It is a mega clash at the box office tomorrow. Yash's KGF 2 is coming to take on Thalapathy Vijay's Beast. The advance bookings for KGF 2 have shocked everyone. Now, the producers have confirmed that 40 lakh tickets are already booked for Yash's action flick which is also a period drama. Hombale Films took to Twitter to announce that 40 lakh has been sold only through Book My Show and Paytm. This is huge. The craze for the movie has reached India's mass circuits. Seats are fast filling up. KGF 2 is seeing shows as early as 6 am in cities like Kolkata. This has shocked trade experts. Also Read - Karan Kundrra sides with Pratik Sehajpal in the Kashika Kapoor controversy, says, 'This is clear harassment'; fans laud him

KGF 2 is looking to pose a tough challenge to Beast. In fact, the sales in the Hindi belt are more than SS Rajamouli's RRR. But it looks like Jayantilal Gada has managed to hold on screens for RRR. He is also the producer of Jersey and managed to allot some of its screens for the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer. KGF 2 still looks to make close to Rs 35 crore plus on opening day in the Hindi belt. People are predicting anywhere between Rs 75 to 100 crore nett on its opening day.

KGF Chapter 2 First Day Advance Booking Gross Kannada: 17.10 Cr Hindi: 35.60 Cr Malayalam: 3.50 Cr Telugu: 13.50 Cr Tamil: 5.10 Cr Total Day 1 Advance Booking Gross: 74.80 Cr Second to none#KGF2onApr14 #KGF2InCinemas #kgfchapter2 #KGF2 — ಸುಕ್ಕ ಸೂರಿ (@Yaarige_helona) April 13, 2022

The first movie, KGF: Chapter 1 made Rs 45 crore as lifetime gross in the Hindi belt. This time, it is different. Hombale Films has emerged as a pan-Indian production house. They also have Salaar lined up with Prabhas - Shruti Haasan in the lead. It is also directed by Prashanth Neel.