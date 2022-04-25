KGF 2 box office collection day 11: Yash starrer beats all Mohanlal, Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan films; SMASHES new RECORD in Kerala

Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 is a blockbuster all over India, including Kerala, where it has now beaten every indigenous Malayalam movie, besides the previous pan-India monster, Baahubali 2, in the state, to set a prestigious new box office landmark