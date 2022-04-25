KGF 2 is doing the unthinkable at the box office both in the Hindi belt and the rest of India, too. Besides, becoming the first film to hit a century daily for 4 days in a row across India since opening, KGF Chapter 2 also posted the highest opening day, opening weekend and opening week for any film in the Hindi belt while also becoming the fastest to reach ₹250 crore nett in the Hindi market. The Yash, , and Srinidhi Shetty starrer, directed by Prashanth Neel, also registered the third-highest opening of all time pan-India after RRR and 2. Also Read - Heropanti 2: Tiger Shroff's reaction after a girl faints upon seeing him has all our hearts – watch video

Starting with a bang amounts to nothing if you can't back it up, right? Well, it certainly looks like KGF 2 was all too aware of that and how. The Rocking Star Yash starrer held exceedingly well in all territories across the country, but surpassed all expectations as many in the trade were expecting it to take a bigger drop through the rest of week 1, given its insane opening. That was not to be though. The pan-India monster has ended its extended first week (11 days) with a ₹863 crore gross worldwide, and now stands at the seventh spot among the highest grossing Indian movies worldwide of all time after merely 1 week at the box office, having overtaken 2.0, Baahubali and .

Check out KGF 2's day-wise worldwide box-office breakup below:

Week 1 (8 days): ₹748 crore gross

Weekend 2: ₹104 crore gross

Total (11 days): ₹852 crore gross

What's more, KGF: Chapter 2 has also been setting new benchmarks in other South territories other than Karnataka. The tentpole has now set a new landmark in Kerala, becoming the fastest film to reach the prestigious ₹50 crore gross mark (for the uninitiated, the 50-crore threshold is a big deal in Kerala as the market isn't as huge as Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh / Telangana, and only few Malayalam films have ever crossed a ₹100 crore gross there), having beaten all , , , movies till date, plus Baahubali 2's record in the state.