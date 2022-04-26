KGF 2 is doing the unthinkable at the box office both in the Hindi belt and the rest of India, too. Besides, becoming the first film to hit a century daily for 4 days in a row across India since opening, KGF Chapter 2 also posted the highest opening day, opening weekend and opening week for any film in the Hindi belt while also becoming the fastest to reach ₹250 crore nett in the Hindi market. The Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty starrer, directed by Prashanth Neel, also registered the third-highest opening of all time pan-India after RRR and 2. Also Read - Anupamaa fails to DETHRONE TMKOC; Kundali Bhagya, Naagin 6, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai maintain popularity – full list of TOP 10 TV shows

Starting with a bang amounts to nothing if you can't back it up, right? Well, it certainly looks like KGF 2 was all too aware of that and how. The Rocking Star Yash starrer held exceedingly well in all territories across the country, but surpassed all expectations as many in the trade were expecting it to take a bigger drop through the rest of week 1, given its insane opening. That was not to be though. The pan-India monster ended its extended first week and second weekend with ₹321.12 crore nett in the Hindi belt alone, and has now held exceedingly well on its first Monday. It's yet to claim the second spot in the Hindi market, which it should in another two days by overtaking , PK and Sanju in that order.

Check out KGF 2's day-wise box-office breakup in Hindi below:

Week 1 (8 days): ₹268.63 crore nett

Weekend 2: ₹52.49 crore nett

Day 12 (2nd Monday): ₹8.28 crore nett

Total (11 days): ₹329.40 crore nett

What's more, KGF: Chapter 2 has also been setting new benchmarks in every territory it has released. After becoming the first Kannada movie to surpass ₹75 crore gross in Tamil Nadu and the quickest to surpass the ₹50 crore gross threshold in Kerala, the movie has again done the unimaginable, by becoming only the second South movie to go past the ₹100 crore nett mark in the Mumbai territory alone, currently standing third on the list. So, which other movies did it before? Here's the full list...

Baahubali 2

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

KGF: Chapter 2

Tiger Zinda Hai

PK

Dangal

Sanju

K.G.F.: Chapter 2 is produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, who's also helming Salaar with , KGF Chapter 2 stars Yash, , and Srinidhi Shetty. Like KGF Chapter 1, the sequel is once again being presented in the North by and 's Excel Entertainment along with Anil Thadani's AA Films.