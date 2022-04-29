KGF 2 box office collection Day 15: Yash earns almost 6 times more than Pushpa; to enter Rs 1000 crore club before Eid

KGF 2 is roaring like a king at the box office. The film that stars Yash in the lead role is showing no signs of stopping at all. No amount of competition, be it Beast or Jersey, is able to slow down its pace at the box office. Even in its second week, KGF 2 is ruling the theatres. April 28 marked the closure of the film's second week at the box office and the numbers are astonishing. KGF 2 released on April 14, on its second Thursday, collected Rs 17.15, as tweeted by Manobala Vijayabalan. Also Read - Virat Kohli grooves to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava from Pushpa at a wedding - Video

As per the numbers shared, KGF 2 has made more than 6 times what and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise had made on its second Thursday. On day 7 of the second week, Pushpa: The Rise had made Rs 2.70 crore. Check out the tweets below:

#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office Week 1 - ₹ 720.31 cr

Week 2

Day 1 - ₹ 30.18 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 26.09 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 42.15 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 64.83 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 23.74 cr

Day 6 - ₹ 19.37 cr

Day 7 - ₹ 17.15 cr

Total - ₹ 943.82 cr Only the SECOND movie to achieve ₹940 cr+ in 2 weeks. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 28, 2022

#Pushpa WW Box Office INCHES closer to ₹200 cr mark. Week 1 - ₹ 166.82 cr

Week 2

Day 1 - ₹ 5.22 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 7.10 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 7.67 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 4.03 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 3.41 cr

Day 6 - ₹ 2.85 cr

Day 7 - ₹ 2.70 cr

Total - ₹ 199.80 cr#AlluArjun #RashmikaMandanna — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) December 31, 2021

Given the craze for Yash and KGF 2, it is expected that the film will enter the Rs 1000 crore club before Eid. The film also stars and in lead roles. With the super success of KGF 2, now there is great anticipation for KGF 3. The makers of the film have already started discussing about the third instalment and added to the excitement of the fans. We are waiting to getting the deets about KGF 3.