KGF 2 has now become the first Kannada movie to fetch a share of ₹100 crore for its distributors in Karnataka alone, a feat thought unimaginable just a year ago and even prior to the release of the Yash starrer. This has now set a benchmark for all Kannada movies to follow and it'll be interesting to see which film will be the next to achieve this extremely rare milestone in the state. In fact, it wouldn't be surprising if the next Kannada film to do so would be KGF 3, which would make it a really long wait.

Currently, KGF 2 stands at a whopping ₹1005 crore gross at the box office worldwide. Starting with a bang amounts to nothing if you can't back it up, right? Well, it certainly looks like KGF 2 was all too aware of that and how. The Rocking Star Yash starrer held exceedingly well in all territories across the country, but surpassed all expectations as many in the trade were expecting it to take a bigger drop through the rest of week 1, given its insane opening. That was not to be though.

The pan-India monster has now turned into a pan-world monster, becoming only the fourth Indian film to breach the ₹1000 crore gross worldwide after Dangal, Baahubali 2 and RRR in that order. RRR has all but folded its lifetime run at ₹1110 crore gross. At the rate at which the former is dominating the box office, it's nothing more than a foregone conclusion that it should breach RRR's lifetime collection and become the third highest grossing Indian movie worldwide. Not many in the trade had thought this to be possible for a primarily a Kannada movie.

K.G.F.: Chapter 2 is produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, who's also helming Salaar with , KGF Chapter 2 stars Yash, , and Srinidhi Shetty. Like KGF Chapter 1, the sequel is once again being presented in the North by and 's Excel Entertainment along with Anil Thadani's AA Films.