KGF 2 box office collection day 2 pan-India: Yash starrer becomes 3rd film after RRR, Baahubali 2 to gross Rs. 100 crore+ on consecutive days

KGF Chapter 2 has done what only RRR and Baahubali 2 have managed before it; gross over a century on consecutive days at the box office; something few in the trade would've predicted given its already humongous opening