KGF 2 box office collection day 2 worldwide: Yash starrer becomes third film after RRR, Baahubali 2 to gross Rs. 300 crore in 2 days flat

KGF Chapter 2 has done what few in the trade would've predicted prior to its release. The Yash shatter is now only the third Indian movie after RRR and Baahubali 2 to gross over Rs. 300 crore in 2 days flat.