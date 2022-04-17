The craze of KGF 2 amongst the audience has been burgeoning ever since the trailer has been launched. Moreover, the fandom of Rocking star Yash ignited excitement among the audience like few films in Indian cinema before it have be they may be from any language. The anticipation rose to the levels of the pre-release buzz of Baahubali 2. It was widely reported that KGF Chapter 2 would likely take an earth-shattering opening in every territory across the globe where it opens. Well, it has done just that, first and foremost breaking the record for the biggest opening ever in the Hindi belt, and then registering the third-highest opening of all time pan-India after RRR and Baahubali 2. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding bash: Inside pic of the duo with Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri and others leaked? Here's a FACT CHECK

However, starting with a bang amounts to nothing if you can't back it up, right? Well, it certainly looks like KGF 2 is all too aware of that and how. The Rocking Star Yash starrer has not only held exceedingly well in all territories across the country, but has once again surpassed all expectations as many in the trade were expecting it to take a bigger drop, which would've been considered more than permissible, given its insane opening. But, by again registering a collection of ₹42.09 crore gross on day 3, taking its 3-day Hindi total to a humongous ₹143.64 crore nett; a remarkable achievement by any standard, becoming the first movie in the Hindi belt to register in excess of ₹40 crore nett on 3 consecutive days. Also Read - BTS member Jungkook flaunts his boxing skills in THIS new viral video

Check out KGF 2's day-wise Hindi box-office breakup below:

Day 1: ₹53.95 crore nett

Day 2: ₹46.79 crore nett

Day 3: ₹42.09 crore nett

Total (3 days): ₹143.64 crore nett Also Read - KGF 2 box office collection day 3 worldwide: Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer crosses a humongous Rs 400 crore before the weekend ends

K.G.F.: Chapter 2 is produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, who's also helming Salaar with , KGF Chapter 2 stars Yash, , and Srinidhi Shetty. Like KGF Chapter 1, the sequel is once again being presented in the North by and 's Excel Entertainment along with Anil Thadani's AA Films.