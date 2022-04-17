KGF 2 box office collection day 3 worldwide: Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer crosses a humongous Rs 400 crore before the weekend ends

Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 is clocking one milestone after another at the box office both in India and globally. After crossing a Rs 300 crore gross in 2 days, the movie has now zoomed past a Rs 400 crore gross in 3 days flat.