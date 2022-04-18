KGF 2 is doing the unthinkable at the box office both in the Hindi belt and the rest of India, too. After becoming the first film in the Hindi markets to register ₹40 crore nett+ daily since opening, KGF Chapter 2 clocked another half century on day 4, Sunday, 17th April, its second after its opening day, Thursday, 14th April, en route also posting the highest opening weekend collection for any movie ever in the Hindi belt. This comes after the Yash starrer broke the record for the biggest opening ever in the Hindi belt, and then registered the third-highest opening of all time pan-India after RRR and Baahubali 2. Also Read - Imlie: Manasvi Vashisht bids adieu to the show with a heartfelt note; fans say, 'You deserve better than the crap'

The craze of KGF 2 amongst the audience has been burgeoning ever since the trailer has been launched. Moreover, the fandom of Rocking star Yash ignited excitement among the audience like few films in Indian cinema before it have be they may be from any language. The anticipation rose to the levels of the pre-release buzz of Baahubali 2. It was widely reported that KGF Chapter 2 would post earth-shattering numbers in every territory across the globe, and it has done exactly that.

However, starting with a bang amounts to nothing if you can't back it up, right? Well, it certainly looks like KGF 2 is all too aware of that and how. The Rocking Star Yash starrer has not only held exceedingly well in all territories across the country, but has once again surpassed all expectations as many in the trade were expecting it to take a bigger drop, which would've been considered more than permissible, given its insane opening. But, it has held exceedingly well since opening, and now, has again registered a collection of ₹50.35 crore gross on day 4, taking its 4-day (first weekend) Hindi total to a humongous ₹193.99 crore nett; a remarkable achievement by any standard. The tentpole will definitely fly past the ₹200 crore nett mark today, Monday (day 5).

Check out KGF 2's day-wise Hindi box-office breakup below:

Day 1: ₹53.95 crore nett

Day 2: ₹46.79 crore nett

Day 3: ₹42.09 crore nett

Day 4: ₹50.35 crore nett

Total (4 days/1st weekend): ₹193.99 crore nett

K.G.F.: Chapter 2 is produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, who's also helming Salaar with , KGF Chapter 2 stars Yash, , and Srinidhi Shetty. Like KGF Chapter 1, the sequel is once again being presented in the North by and 's Excel Entertainment along with Anil Thadani's AA Films.