KGF 2 box office collection day 4 pan-India: Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer makes 4 centuries in a row since opening; flies past Rs 450 crore

KGF Chapter 2 has been clocking over a century across the country ever since it debuted at the box office and the Yash starrer has stayed true to form on day 4, Sunday, too, and looks set to break Rs 500 crore gross within India itself on day 5, its first Monday